Turkey's Prime Minister and presidential candidate Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters during a meeting with nomadic Turkish groups in Ankara August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday there would be no deviation from current economic policies if he is elected president in an election being held on Sunday.

He also said in a speech in the capital Ankara that he did not approve of the central bank’s interest rate policy, saying that rates must fall to encourage investment.