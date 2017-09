Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek poses during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

BURSA, Turkey (Reuters) - Turkey needs the European Union as an anchor for reform and will continue the convergence process strongly as it seeks membership of the bloc, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Friday.

Simsek, the government’s economy czar, was speaking at the opening of the Uludag Economic Summit in the northwestern province of Bursa.