Turkey may cut growth target after failed coup despite new measures, Simsek says

Shoppers walk in the main marketplace in the southeastern town of Kilis, Turkey, May 11, 2016.

ANKARA/ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey could cut its official target for 4.5 percent growth this year as the impact of a failed coup in July and a worsening security situation take their toll on the economy, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday.

Adding to the downbeat outlook, Simsek, the minister in charge of both the central bank and the treasury, said a series of new measures announced this week to ease the burden on consumers would provide little boost for growth.

"Global developments weren't in the direction we expected when we were preparing the medium-term programme, the conflicts in our surrounding region continue, terrorism in the country has increased, and we faced a coup attempt," Simsek told broadcaster NTV in an interview.

"We have to take all these developments into consideration. We may cut the growth target, and increase the current account deficit forecast."

Economic growth was 4 percent in 2015.

Simsek also said the failed July 15 coup attempt harmed Turkey's image abroad and this needed to be changed.

"From October on we will start another campaign of economic reforms, and we will tell foreign investors to focus on the political stability and reforms being carried out," Simsek said.

Turkey purged more than 100,000 people suspected of ties to the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom it blames for the coup attempt. What began as a purge in the security services and judiciary has spread to commercial firms and financial institutions, hitting economic activity and confidence.

Consumer confidence fell slightly to 74.3 in September from 74.4 points in August, but stayed well below 100 indicating a pessimistic outlook, data showed on Thursday.

EASING THE BURDEN

Still, the government is hoping to ease the burden of credit to consumers - and keep them spending.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Wednesday announced a set of measures, including raising the maximum number of installment payments on credit cards for purchases of goods and services, except for electronics and cell phones. Consumers will now be able to spread their purchases out over 12 months, rather than the previous maximum of nine months.

The minimum limit for credit cards will be raised to 5,200 lira or four times the minimum wage. The maturity of retail loans was also increased and the ceiling for how much people can borrow for mortgages, relative to the value of the home, was also increased.

Banks will also be given a one-off right to restructure credit card debt and general purpose loans up to 72 months.

However, no installment requirement for food, gas and cell phone purchases remained in place.

"The regulations aim to improve economic activity, which has slowed since the failed coup attempt. They may help GDP growth, which slowed to 3.2 percent in 2Q16, recover," analysts at Deniz Invest said in a note to clients.

"However, the inflationary impact may dampen business sentiment and investment demand, thus limiting potential growth."

Removal of such breaks on consumption would roll back a series of restrictions imposed under former economy chief Ali Babacan, a trusted figure by investors and known for his prudent policies, after consumer loan growth was seen as one of the causes of burgeoning current account deficit in 2011.

Household debt to GDP reached a record high of 21.8 percent in the first quarter of 2015 and stood at 19.4 percent at the end of last year, according to IMF data. While that corresponds to a 174 percent increase over the last decade, it is well below the 80 percent in the United States, 53 percent in Germany and 46 percent in South Africa.

The rate of saving to GDP hovered around 15 percent after dipping to 12.9 percent in 2013, much lower than the global average of 25.6 percent, according to IMF data.