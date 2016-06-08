FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish economy minister expects central bank to continue rate cuts
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 8, 2016 / 7:46 AM / a year ago

Turkish economy minister expects central bank to continue rate cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkey's Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci speaks during an interview with Reuters in Ankara August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said he expected the central bank, which has cut its lending rate for three straight months, to continue with rate cuts and that a 50 basis point reduction each time was a good level.

In his first interview since taking office two weeks ago, he told Reuters he expected economic growth in the first quarter and full year to be above market expectations, saying there was no need to revise the 2016 target of 4.5 percent.

The year-end inflation target of 7.5 percent was achievable, Zeybekci also said late on Tuesday. He expected exports to reach $150 billion in 2016, just shy of a target of $155.5 billion, after declines in the first half.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler/Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.