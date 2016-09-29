Turkey will implement structural reforms, Simsek says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - If Turkey implements structural reforms within one or two years, ratings agencies will lift its outlook to "positive" and credit rating upgrades will follow, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday.

Simsek also said in an interview with state-run Anadolu Agency that Turkey should not succumb to emotion following Moody's downgrade of its sovereign rating to "junk" status, but should address its structural problems.

Simsek also said that Turkey will not turn away from the West due to its economic importance.