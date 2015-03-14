Turkey needs higher growth and reforms to avoid 'middle income trap': Simsek

Turkey's Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek speaks during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

BURSA (Reuters) - Turkey needs growth higher than its current rate of around 3 percent if it is to avoid the “middle income trap”, and will need structural reforms to achieve it, the country’s finance minister said on Saturday.

Speaking at an economic conference, Mehmet Simsek also said that macroeconomic fundamentals were more important than fluctuations in FX markets. The Turkish lira has lost more than 10 percent of its value against the dollar this year over concerns about political interference in central bank policy.