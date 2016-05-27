FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Turkish PM to head economic coordination, further clipping Simsek's wings
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 27, 2016 / 6:23 AM / a year ago

Turkish PM to head economic coordination, further clipping Simsek's wings

Turkey's new Prime Minister Binali Yildrim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, May 24, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will chair meetings of Turkey's Economic Coordination Board, the government said on Friday, in what appeared to be a further trimming of the powers of Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek.

Simsek, an economic reformer, was in full charge of the economy in the previous government but his responsibilities have shrunk in the new cabinet announced this week, with some powers transferred to an ally of President Tayyip Erdogan.

Simsek will continue to oversee the treasury and central bank but will no longer be in charge of regulating commercial lenders or the capital markets. Those responsibilities will pass to fellow Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli.

In a memorandum published on Friday in its Official Gazette, the government said the prime minister will head the Economic Coordination Board, taking over a position which Simsek held in the previous government. In the prime minister's absence, Simsek will chair meetings.

The board meets regularly, usually on a weekly basis, to discuss and set macro-economic policy.

Simsek's reappointment this week had initially reassured investors, nervous that economic management might fall more into the hands of Erdogan advisers, who champion growth policies at the expense of badly needed reforms.

Yildirim, a close confidante of Erdogan for two decades, named his cabinet on Tuesday and has made clear his priority is changing the constitution to give Erdogan the full executive powers he wants.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.