Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildrim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey July 19, 2016.

ANKARA (Reuters) - No tax hikes are planned for Turkey in 2017 and no new state personnel will be hired beyond those already planned, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday.

Yildirim, who was announcing a package of measures designed to bolster both the lira currency and the stalling economy, also defended the independence of the central bank, saying it was able to take measures when necessary.