4 months ago
Trump promised Turkey's Erdogan close cooperation on Syria, Iraq, PKK: Turkish sources
April 18, 2017 / 8:47 AM / 4 months ago

Trump promised Turkey's Erdogan close cooperation on Syria, Iraq, PKK: Turkish sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on his referendum campaign in a phone call on Monday and vowed close cooperation on Syria, Iraq and the fight against Kurdish militants, Turkish presidential sources said.

"I value our friendship, we have many important things to do together," Trump was quoted by the sources as saying in a statement giving a readout of the call.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Nick Tattersall

