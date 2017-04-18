Bill to declare Israel a Jewish state back on national agenda
JERUSALEM Israel's cabinet breathed new life on Sunday into efforts to anchor in law the country's status as a Jewish state,
ANKARA U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on his referendum campaign in a phone call on Monday and vowed close cooperation on Syria, Iraq and the fight against Kurdish militants, Turkish presidential sources said.
"I value our friendship, we have many important things to do together," Trump was quoted by the sources as saying in a statement giving a readout of the call.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
JERUSALEM Israel's cabinet breathed new life on Sunday into efforts to anchor in law the country's status as a Jewish state,
BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives thumped their Social Democrat rivals in a vote in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein on Sunday, in a boost to her prospects of winning a national election in September.
KIRKUK, Iraq At least two people were killed and six injured when multiple Islamic State suicide bombers attacked a base in northern Iraq where U.S. military advisers are stationed, security sources said on Sunday.