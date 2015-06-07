Turkish AKP official sees minority government, early election

ANKARA (Reuters) - A senior official from Turkey’s ruling AK Party said on Sunday initial parliamentary election results suggested the party may be forced to form a minority government and that an early election could be on the cards.

“We expect a minority government and early election,” the senior official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Partial results broadcast by CNN Turk put the AKP on 42.4 percent of the vote, with almost 80 percent of ballots counted.