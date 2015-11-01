FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's AKP sees return to single-party government: senior officials
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 1, 2015 / 3:49 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's AKP sees return to single-party government: senior officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s ruling AK Party expects to win back its majority and be able to form a single-party government again after Sunday’s general election, two senior AKP officials told Reuters as partial results filtered in.

One of the officials said the AKP expected its final share of the vote to stand at around 45-46 percent.

With almost half of votes counted, the AKP was on 53.2 percent, according to partial results broadcast by state-run TRT television. The results could still change significantly, with counting not yet completed in the country’s largest cities.

“If this trend continues, it is likely that we will have a single party government,” a second official said.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Ece Toksabay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.