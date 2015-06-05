FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish PM says unclear if opposition rally blast was attack or accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said it was unclear if an explosion at an opposition election rally in the mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir on Friday was an attack or an accident.

Davutolgu, who was speaking at a rally in the nearby city of Gaziantep before Sunday’s parliamentary election, said he opposed any such violence. The explosion hurt 10 people.

Earlier, officials said the blast was caused by an electrical fault in an onsite transformer right before the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Chairman Selahattin Demirtas was to speak.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Angus MacSwan

