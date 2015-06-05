Turkish PM says unclear if opposition rally blast was attack or accident

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said it was unclear if an explosion at an opposition election rally in the mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir on Friday was an attack or an accident.

Davutolgu, who was speaking at a rally in the nearby city of Gaziantep before Sunday’s parliamentary election, said he opposed any such violence. The explosion hurt 10 people.

Earlier, officials said the blast was caused by an electrical fault in an onsite transformer right before the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Chairman Selahattin Demirtas was to speak.