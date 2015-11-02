FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Tusiad business group wants government to reform, end polarisation
November 2, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Tusiad business group wants government to reform, end polarisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s largest business group Tusiad said on Monday the ruling AK Party should quickly implement political reforms after it won a strong parliamentary majority in an election on Sunday.

The government should also strengthen the European Union accession process, expand freedoms and democracy and end social polarisation, Tusiad said in an e-mailed statement, after four elections since March 2014.

Tusiad has on occasion clashed with President Tayyip Erdogan over his economic and political stances.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler

