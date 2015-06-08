Turkey's AKP to try to form coalition, early election possible: deputy PM

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s ruling AK Party will try to form a coalition government as its first option after losing its parliamentary majority, but an early election could be on the cards if it fails to do so, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday.

“I believe our prime minister will be able to form the government within the allotted time,” Kurtulmus told reporters in Ankara, adding that a coalition without the AKP was not possible.