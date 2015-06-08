FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's AKP to try to form coalition, early election possible: deputy PM
#World News
June 8, 2015 / 8:59 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey's AKP to try to form coalition, early election possible: deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s ruling AK Party will try to form a coalition government as its first option after losing its parliamentary majority, but an early election could be on the cards if it fails to do so, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday.

“I believe our prime minister will be able to form the government within the allotted time,” Kurtulmus told reporters in Ankara, adding that a coalition without the AKP was not possible.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu

