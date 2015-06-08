Turkish deputy PM challenges opposition parties to form a coalition

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc dared parliament’s three opposition parties to try to form a coalition government on Monday, saying the ruling AK Party was ready to step into the void if they failed.

“If there is going to be a coalition, CHP, MHP and HDP should try to form it. Let them try this first, and AK Party is ready to do its part if they fail to do it,” Arinc told reporters in Ankara.