Turkey's lira hits firmest in two-and-a-half-months on election result
#World News
November 1, 2015 / 6:33 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's lira hits firmest in two-and-a-half-months on election result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira hit its firmest in 2-1/2 months against the dollar on Sunday, after partial election results showed a likely return to single-party rule for the AK Party, ending months of investor uncertainty.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 touched 2.8400 to the dollar in low-volume trade on Sunday, from Friday's close of 2.9135. It was the strongest level since mid-August.

The AK Party swept to victory in a general election on Sunday, a major boost for embattled President Tayyip Erdogan but an outcome likely to sharpen deep social divisions.

Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ece Toksabay

