Turkish PM says AK Party clear winner in parliament election

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Sunday that the AK Party was the clear winner in a parliamentary election and vowed to take all necessary measures to prevent harm to Turkey’s political stability.

“Everyone should see that the AKP is the winner and leader of these elections,” Davutoglu said in a speech to supporters from the balcony of the AKP headquarters in Ankara. “No one should try to build a victory from an election they lost.”