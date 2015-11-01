Turkish PM calls for new constitution after election victory

ANKARA (Reuters) - Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu called on Turkey’s political parties to come together and agree a new constitution after his ruling AK Party regained its parliamentary majority at a general election on Sunday.

“I‘m calling on all parties entering parliament to form a new civilian national constitution,” he said in a balcony speech to thousands of AKP supporters at the party headquarters in Ankara, as fireworks lit the sky.

“Let’s work together towards a Turkey where conflict, tension and polarization are non-existent and everyone salutes each other in peace.”