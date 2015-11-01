FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish election outcome an opportunity for reform: finance minister
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 1, 2015 / 11:26 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish election outcome an opportunity for reform: finance minister

A man waves flags outside the AK Party headquarters in Ankara, Turkey November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has gained an opportunity for reforms after the ruling AK Party won back a parliamentary majority at a general election on Sunday, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said.

“Political uncertainty has decreased after the election results. Turkey has a great opportunity to carry out reforms,” Simsek told Reuters.

Months of political uncertainty, caused by the failure of coalition talks in the wake of an inconclusive election in June, have hit the lira currency and unnerved financial markets.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.