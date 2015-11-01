FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says election outcome was a vote for stability
#World News
November 1, 2015 / 11:26 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Erdogan says election outcome was a vote for stability

People wave flags and hold a portrait of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan outside the AK Party headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday’s election result, in which the AK Party he founded regained its majority, showed that the nation had chosen to protect an environment of stability and confidence.

Erdogan also said in an emailed statement that the most important message from the result was for the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group that “violence, threats and bloodshed cannot coexist with democracy and the rule of law.”

Turkey’s security forces have been battling PKK militants in the country’s predominantly Kurdish southeast in a renewed surge in violence since a ceasefire collapsed in July.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Orhan Coskun; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
