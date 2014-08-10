FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish president-elect Erdogan calls for period of reconciliation
August 10, 2014 / 8:40 PM / 3 years ago

Turkish president-elect Erdogan calls for period of reconciliation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan called for a period of social reconciliation on Sunday in his first speech as president-elect, after winning just over half the votes in the country’s first popular election for head of state.

“I say this from the heart. Let’s start a new social reconciliation period today and let’s leave the old discussions in the old Turkey,” Erdogan told thousands of supporters in a victory speech from the balcony of his AK Party headquarters.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker, Asli Kandemir and Selin Bucak; Writing by Nick Tattersall

