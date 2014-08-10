FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan claims victory after presidential vote
August 10, 2014

Turkey's Erdogan claims victory after presidential vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan thanked supporters for electing him as Turkey’s 12th president on Sunday, claiming victory in the nation’s first popular vote for head of state.

“Today it is not Recep Tayyip Erdogan who won this election, it is the national will, democracy,” Erdogan told thousands of supporters in his first speech as president-elect from the balcony of his ruling AK Party headquarters in Ankara.

“We are closing one era and moving forward to a new one.”

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Asli Kandemir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
