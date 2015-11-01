Deliberate polarization led to Turkish election result: HDP co-leader

ANKARA (Reuters) - The co-leader of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) said on Sunday the outcome of Turkey’s general election was the result of a deliberate policy of polarization by President Tayyip Erdogan.

Figen Yuksekdag told a news conference in Ankara that the HDP would analyze in a detail a drop in its support since the last parliamentary election in June, but said the fact the party had crossed the 10 percent threshold needed to enter parliament was nonetheless a success.