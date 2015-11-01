FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deliberate polarization led to Turkish election result: HDP co-leader
November 1, 2015 / 7:11 PM / 2 years ago

Deliberate polarization led to Turkish election result: HDP co-leader

A woman and a boy look out of a balcony as election banners of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) hang outside in Diyarbakir, Turkey October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The co-leader of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) said on Sunday the outcome of Turkey’s general election was the result of a deliberate policy of polarization by President Tayyip Erdogan.

Figen Yuksekdag told a news conference in Ankara that the HDP would analyze in a detail a drop in its support since the last parliamentary election in June, but said the fact the party had crossed the 10 percent threshold needed to enter parliament was nonetheless a success.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Ece Toksabay

