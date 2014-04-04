FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says favours keeping three-term limit for MPs
April 4, 2014 / 7:08 AM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Erdogan says favours keeping three-term limit for MPs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan acknowledges supporters outside a polling station during the municipal elections in Istanbul March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he favored keeping a three-term limit for deputies in his ruling AK Party, comments which suggest he may not himself seek a fourth term and could instead be a candidate in August presidential elections.

Erdogan also said he had no plans to combine general elections, due in 2015, with the August presidential polls. There has been speculation in Turkey that the general elections could be brought forward.

Reporting by Daren Butler and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Catherine Evans

