Turkey's MHP wants early election if coalition efforts fail
#World News
June 7, 2015 / 10:13 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's MHP wants early election if coalition efforts fail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey should hold a new election if the ruling AK Party is unable to agree a coalition with parliament’s two other opposition parties, the leader of the right-wing Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) said on Monday.

The MHP had been seen as the most likely junior coalition partner for the AKP, which lost its simple majority in an election on Sunday. But MHP leader Devlet Bahceli all but ruled that out, saying other options should be pursued first.

“The first possibility for a coalition should be between the AKP and (pro-Kurdish) HDP. The second model can consist of AKP, (main opposition) CHP and HDP,” Bahceli said.

“If all these scenarios fail, then early elections must be held.”

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
