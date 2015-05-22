FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Support for Turkey's ruling AK Party wanes: unpublished poll
May 22, 2015 / 6:03 AM / 2 years ago

Support for Turkey's ruling AK Party wanes: unpublished poll

Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu wave Turkish and AK Party flags during an election rally for Turkey's June 7 parliamentary elections in Istanbul, Turkey, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Support for the ruling AK Party has dropped to 40.5 percent ahead of the June 7 parliamentary election, according to a Konda poll released to business clients, compared with 49.8 percent of the vote in the previous general elections.

The poll, which is not made public but was provided for clients and cited in newspapers on Friday, said the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) would garner 11.5 percent of the vote, above the 10 percent threshold needed to enter parliament.

The poll predicted less than 29 percent of the vote for Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and less than 15 percent for the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Konda’s polls are closely watched by the markets because of its accurate predictions in previous elections. The company told Reuters it cannot comment at this stage.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
