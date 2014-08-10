FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Erdogan wins presidential poll: election board chairman
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 10, 2014 / 7:16 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Erdogan wins presidential poll: election board chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Tayyip Erdogan won Turkey’s first presidential election on Sunday after securing a majority of the votes, the High Election Board (YSK) said, citing provisional figures.

“The provisional results show that Erdogan has the majority of the valid votes,” YSK chairman Sadi Guven told a news conference.

“Tomorrow I will provide the numbers. We have received more than 99 percent (of the votes). Tomorrow we will announce the provisional results.”

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall and Selin Bucak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.