Turkish election board confirms AK Party won 258 of 550 parliamentary seats
June 18, 2015 / 2:23 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish election board confirms AK Party won 258 of 550 parliamentary seats

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu talks during a meeting of his AK Party in Ankara, Turkey, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s AK Party (AKP) won 258 of parliament’s 550 seats in a June 7 election, while the second-biggest Republican People’s Party (CHP) took 132 seats, according to official results announced on Thursday.

Parliament’s two other parties, the right-wing Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party each took 80 seats, Sadi Guven, head of the High Election Board, said in comments broadcast live by TRT. Turnout was 84 percent of Turkey’s 56 million eligible voters, he also said.

The figures confirm preliminary results that showed voters deprived the AKP of its majority for the first time since it swept to power in 2002.

Following the official results, lawmakers can now be sworn in and President Tayyip Erdogan can call for a new government to be formed.

Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall

