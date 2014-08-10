FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan takes early lead in presidential race: TV
August 10, 2014 / 3:34 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Erdogan takes early lead in presidential race: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Prime Minister and presidential candidate Tayyip Erdogan talks with media during presidential elections in Istanbul August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan took an early lead in the country’s first direct presidential election on Sunday, winning around 56 percent of the vote with 43 percent of ballots counted, Turkish television stations said.

The main opposition candidate, Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu, was on around 35 percent while Selahattin Demirtas of the pro-Kurdish left-wing People’s Democratic Party was on around 8 percent, broadcasters CNN Turk and NTV said.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk

