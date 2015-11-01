Turkey's election board to release official results in 11-12 days

ANKARA (Reuters) - The official final results of Turkey’s general election on Sunday will be released in 11-12 days’ time, the head of the country’s election board, Sadi Guven, told a news conference.

The delay allows the board time to consider any complaints from political parties. Initial results broadcast by state-run TRT television put the ruling AK Party on 49.4 percent, comfortably enough to give it a parliamentary majority.