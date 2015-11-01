Turkish AKP headed towards majority: partial election results

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s ruling AK Party may be on track to win back its parliamentary majority and form a government alone, according to partial results from a general election on Sunday broadcast by state-run TRT television.

With almost half of votes counted, the AKP was on 53.2 percent of the vote. The main opposition CHP was on 20.7 percent, while the nationalist MHP and pro-Kurdish HDP were both on 11.0 percent, just above the 10 percent threshold needed to enter parliament, TRT said.

The results could still change significantly, with counting not yet completed in the country’s largest cities.