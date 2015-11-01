FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's AKP headed towards majority with two thirds of votes counted: TRT
November 1, 2015 / 4:12 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's AKP headed towards majority with two thirds of votes counted: TRT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s ruling AK Party looks on track to win back its parliamentary majority and form a government alone, according to partial results from Sunday’s election broadcast by state-run TRT television.

With almost two thirds of the votes counted, the AKP had taken 51.9 percent of the vote, TRT said. The main opposition CHP was on 22.5 percent, while the nationalist MHP was on 11.4 and pro-Kurdish HDP on 10.5 percent, just above the 10 percent threshold needed to enter parliament, TRT said.

The results could still change significantly, with counting not yet completed in some of the largest cities.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Can Barut; Editing by David Dolan

