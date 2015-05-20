FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish ruling party mayor seriously wounded in attack: hospital official
May 20, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish ruling party mayor seriously wounded in attack: hospital official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A mayor belonging to Turkey’s ruling AK Party was seriously wounded in a gun attack in northwest Turkey on Wednesday, a hospital official and local media said, less than three weeks ahead of a parliamentary election.

The private Dogan news agency said Cuneyt Yildiz, mayor of the Gursu district of Bursa province, was shot in his office and that a member of the municipality staff suspected in the shooting had fled the scene.

Yildiz’s bodyguard was also wounded in the attack and the two were being treated in a nearby hospital, according to broadcaster CNN Turk.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

Tensions have risen in Turkey ahead of the June 7 election, which the AK Party founded by President Tayyip Erdogan is on course to win comfortably.

On Monday, simultaneous bomb blasts hit the offices of a pro-Kurdish party in two cities in southern Turkey, wounding six people.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Ralph Boulton; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
