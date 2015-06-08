FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish finance minister says coalition would not be as reformist as single-party government
June 8, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish finance minister says coalition would not be as reformist as single-party government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A coalition in Turkey would not be as reformist as a single-party government, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday, a day after the ruling AK Party lost its majority in a parliamentary election.

“No coalition can be as reformist as a single party government,” Simsek told reporters on his way to a meeting with Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, cabinet members and other senior AK Party officials to evaluate the election results.

Simsek said there was no surprise in the market reaction to the outcome, and that investors were pricing in political risk.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
