Turkish finance minister says coalition would not be as reformist as single-party government

ANKARA (Reuters) - A coalition in Turkey would not be as reformist as a single-party government, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday, a day after the ruling AK Party lost its majority in a parliamentary election.

“No coalition can be as reformist as a single party government,” Simsek told reporters on his way to a meeting with Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, cabinet members and other senior AK Party officials to evaluate the election results.

Simsek said there was no surprise in the market reaction to the outcome, and that investors were pricing in political risk.