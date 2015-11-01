FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish security forces fire tear gas on protesters in Kurdish southeast
November 1, 2015 / 5:26 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish security forces fire tear gas on protesters in Kurdish southeast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Turkish security forces fired tear gas at protesters in the mainly Kurdish southeastern city of Diyarbakir on Sunday as they demonstrated against the results of a general election, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.

Dozens of protesters, some throwing stones, blocked a road near the center of the largest city in the southeast after partial election results showed support for the pro-Kurdish opposition falling perilously close to the 10 percent threshold needed to enter parliament.

Security had been tight all day in the restive southeast, with some voting in the shadow of armored police vehicles.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
