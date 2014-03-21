FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: deeply concerned about Turkish Twitter ban
March 21, 2014 / 6:50 PM / 4 years ago

White House: deeply concerned about Turkish Twitter ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it was “deeply concerned” about a ban on Twitter in Turkey, calling it contrary to democratic governance.

“The United States is deeply concerned that the Turkish government has blocked its citizens access to basic communication tools,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.

“We oppose this restriction on the Turkish people’s access to information, which undermines their ability to exercise freedoms of expression and association and runs contrary to the principles of open ... governance ... that are critical to democratic governance and the universal rights that the U.S. stands for around the world.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Sandra Maler

