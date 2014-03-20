FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Erdogan threatens to 'ban the ban' on his electoral film
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 20, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 4 years ago

Turkey's Erdogan threatens to 'ban the ban' on his electoral film

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan addresses the crowd during an opening ceremony of a new metro line in Ankara March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to “ban a ban” imposed on his party’s main campaign video after electoral authorities blocked it for misusing national symbols.

The Supreme Electoral Board said the use of the red Turkish flag in the slickly produced minute-long advert, which has appeared on major TV channels, websites and social media, breached campaign guidelines for the March 30 municipal elections.

“Then we will ban that. We will bring a ban to the ban,” an infuriated Erdogan was quoted as saying by several Turkish newspapers following a campaign rally late on Wednesday in the northwestern city of Tekirdag.

Erdogan is battling a corruption scandal which he has cast as a plot to undermine him by U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former ally whose network of followers exert influence in the police and judiciary. Gulen denies orchestrating the graft investigation.

The video plays on Erdogan’s views on a plot, showing a shadowy figure cutting the cords on a huge Turkish flag, before loyal citizens rush to form a human flagpole to keep it flying, as a voice recites the words of the national anthem.

Two of the country’s main opposition parties lodged complaints about the film, according to the Hurriyet daily.

Reporting by Jonny Hogg, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk and Nick Tattersall Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.