Turkey tightens worker safety rules after series of disasters
November 13, 2014 / 5:37 AM / 3 years ago

Turkey tightens worker safety rules after series of disasters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Demonstrators light candles in memory of the mine victims during a sit-in protest in Istanbul May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey tightened work safety regulations and introduced tougher penalties for breaches on Wednesday, including banning companies from public tenders, six months after the country’s worst industrial accident.

Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu announced measures ranging from financial penalties to prison terms for those found liable in fatal workplace accidents, in an effort to improve one of the world’s worst workplace safety records.

Protests against lax safety standards erupted in several 301 cities in May after a coal mine disaster killed workers in the western town of Soma. Turkey has seen rapid economic development over the past decade but worker safety has not kept pace. Hundreds of laborers die every year.

“Companies will be banned from public tenders for two years if convicted for liability in a fatal accident in the workplace,” Davutoglu told a press conference in Ankara.

A Turkish court detained five people pending trial late on Monday as part of an investigation into the flooding two weeks ago of a mine in the southern town of Ermenek, where two people died and sixteen workers remain trapped.

Those held included the mine’s owner and managers.

Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Ralph Boulton

