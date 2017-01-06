Turkey does not see gas, power price hikes in 2017 despite cost increases: minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey does not envisage electricity and gas price hikes in 2017 despite recent cost increases, Energy Minister Berat Albayrak said on Friday, adding Iranian gas flows were continuing but below full capacity after a technical problem in December.
In an interview with broadcaster A Haber, Albayrak said Turkey had taken steps in the last two days to increase security around critical power and natural gas infrastructure after recent power cuts.
Reporting by Akin Aytekin; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall