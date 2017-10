ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Erdemir (EREGL.IS), Turkey’s biggest steel maker, posted a 45 percent drop in third quarter net profit on Thursday to 151.7 million lira ($84.31 million).

Erdemir’s sales in the period fell to 2.35 billion lira from a previous 2.45 billion lira, it said in a filing with the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.7993 Turkish liras)