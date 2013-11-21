FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish police detain man trying to breach security at PM's office
November 21, 2013 / 11:10 AM / 4 years ago

Turkish police detain man trying to breach security at PM's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan addresses the media in Ankara November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish police fired in the air and detained a man who tried to breach a security cordon near Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s offices on Thursday, an official in the premier’s office said.

Police were investigating whether the man was carrying explosives after he refused to show his identity card at a checkpoint in the street outside the building, the official said.

Turkish media earlier reported that a man suspected of carrying a bomb had been shot and wounded by police. The prime ministry official denied the suspect had been shot.

Television footage showed police sealing off the streets in the area. Erdogan was not in the building at the time, according to the prime ministry official.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall/Mark Heinrich

