FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish prime minister cancels trip to U.N. assembly: source
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 21, 2012 / 10:33 AM / 5 years ago

Turkish prime minister cancels trip to U.N. assembly: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan reacts during a news conference after a signing ceremony Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich in Kiev September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has cancelled a September 22-25 trip to the United States where he was due to attend a U.N. General Assembly meeting, a source in his office said, citing an upcoming party congress and heavy work schedule.

Erdogan’s ruling AK party will hold their annual congress on September 30. Turkey’s President Abdullah Gul had been scheduled to attend the U.N. assembly but cancelled due to an ear infection.

Erdogan, who was travelling in Gul’s place, was expected to give a speech at the assembly in New York. The meeting is expected to discuss the crisis in Turkey’s neighbor Syria among other issues.

Reporting by Pinar Aydinli; Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.