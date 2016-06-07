FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish President Erdogan signs bill lifting lawmakers' immunity: Presidency
#World News
June 7, 2016 / 8:03 PM / a year ago

Turkish President Erdogan signs bill lifting lawmakers' immunity: Presidency

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks at the closing news conference during the World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul, Turkey, May 24, 2016.Murad Sezer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan signed a bill on Tuesday to lift lawmakers' immunity from prosecution, his office said, a constitutional change likely to end with the removal of some pro-Kurdish opposition deputies from parliament.

Erdogan has accused the pro-Kurdish HDP, parliament's third-biggest party, of being the political wing of militants who have waged a three-decade insurgency in Turkey's largely Kurdish southeast, and wants to see them prosecuted.

The constitutional change could also ease Erdogan's push for greater presidential powers.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Gareth Jones

