Turkish President Erdogan signs bill lifting lawmakers' immunity: Presidency

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan signed a bill on Tuesday to lift lawmakers' immunity from prosecution, his office said, a constitutional change likely to end with the removal of some pro-Kurdish opposition deputies from parliament.
Erdogan has accused the pro-Kurdish HDP, parliament's third-biggest party, of being the political wing of militants who have waged a three-decade insurgency in Turkey's largely Kurdish southeast, and wants to see them prosecuted.
The constitutional change could also ease Erdogan's push for greater presidential powers.
