Executive presidential system ruling AK Party's first priority: Turkish deputy PM

ANKARA (Reuters) - Introducing an executive presidential system will be the first priority of Turkey’s ruling AK Party, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Thursday, adding that allowing the president to retain a party affiliation may be a second option.

President Tayyip Erdogan, who founded the AK Party, has repeatedly called for an executive presidential system in Turkey, similar to that of the United States or France. Under the current system the president is supposed to be above party politics.