Executive presidential system ruling AK Party's first priority: Turkish deputy PM
#World News
May 12, 2016 / 11:53 AM / a year ago

Executive presidential system ruling AK Party's first priority: Turkish deputy PM

Turkey's ruling AK Party (AKP) Deputy Chairman responsible for Economic Affairs Numan Kurtulmus talks to foreign media in Ankara January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Introducing an executive presidential system will be the first priority of Turkey’s ruling AK Party, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Thursday, adding that allowing the president to retain a party affiliation may be a second option.

President Tayyip Erdogan, who founded the AK Party, has repeatedly called for an executive presidential system in Turkey, similar to that of the United States or France. Under the current system the president is supposed to be above party politics.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

