Turkish police fire tear gas to break up protest: witness

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish riot police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse several hundred people protesting against the government at an Ankara university on Tuesday ahead of the opening of a highway in the city.

“Government resign”, “Thief Tayyip Erdogan”, the crowd of mainly students chanted on a road within the university campus where they set up a makeshift barricade.

Earlier, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan accused political rivals of shameless fabrication of a telephone tap of him telling his son to dispose of large sums of money on the day police raided houses in a graft inquiry into his government.