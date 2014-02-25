FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish police fire tear gas to break up protest: witness
#World News
February 25, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 4 years ago

Turkish police fire tear gas to break up protest: witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish riot police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse several hundred people protesting against the government at an Ankara university on Tuesday ahead of the opening of a highway in the city.

“Government resign”, “Thief Tayyip Erdogan”, the crowd of mainly students chanted on a road within the university campus where they set up a makeshift barricade.

Earlier, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan accused political rivals of shameless fabrication of a telephone tap of him telling his son to dispose of large sums of money on the day police raided houses in a graft inquiry into his government.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Ralph Boulton

