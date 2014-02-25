Turkey's PM Erdogan says recordings 'treacherous attack'

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara February 25, 2014. Erdogan said on Tuesday voice recordings purportedly of him telling his son to dispose of large sums of money on the day news broke of a graft inquiry were a "treacherous attack" on his office. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday voice recordings purportedly of him telling his son to dispose of large sums of money on the day news broke of a graft inquiry were a “treacherous attack” on his office.

In a speech to his ruling AK Party deputies in parliament, Erdogan also said the recordings, which appeared on YouTube late on Monday, were a “shameless montage,” suggesting they were faked composites of his voice and that of his son Bilal.