Turkey to seek extradition of U.S.-based cleric Gulen: Erdogan
#World News
April 29, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

Turkey to seek extradition of U.S.-based cleric Gulen: Erdogan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen is pictured at his residence in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Selahattin Sevi/Zaman Daily via Cihan News Agency

ANKARA (Reuters) - Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday Turkey will begin a legal process for the extradition of U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former ally and now arch-foe whom Erdogan accuses of orchestrating a campaign to unseat him.

Asked by a reporter in parliament if a legal process would be launched for the extradition from the United States of Gulen, Erdogan said: “yes, it will begin.”

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall/Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
