Turkey to seek extradition of U.S.-based cleric Gulen: Erdogan

Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen is pictured at his residence in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Selahattin Sevi/Zaman Daily via Cihan News Agency

ANKARA (Reuters) - Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday Turkey will begin a legal process for the extradition of U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former ally and now arch-foe whom Erdogan accuses of orchestrating a campaign to unseat him.

Asked by a reporter in parliament if a legal process would be launched for the extradition from the United States of Gulen, Erdogan said: “yes, it will begin.”