FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Austria denies chancellor backed down on EU talks with Turkey
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 17, 2016 / 3:33 PM / a year ago

Austria denies chancellor backed down on EU talks with Turkey

Austria's Chancellor Christian Kern arrives for the European Union summit- the first one since Britain voted to quit- in Bratislava, Slovakia, September 16, 2016.Leonhard Foeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria's Chancellor Christian Kern on Saturday denied a German newspaper report which said he had backed down from his call to end European Union accession talks with Turkey.

"The chancellor maintains his call for breaking off EU accession negotiations with Turkey," a spokeswoman for Kern said.

German weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS) earlier quoted Kern as saying that "now is not the best time to ask for a termination of the accession negotiations." The paper said it was citing participants at the EU summit in Bratislava.

Kern said in August that he would start a discussion among European heads of government to quit talks with Turkey about joining the EU because of what he said were the country's democratic and economic deficits.

The spokeswoman said Kern nevertheless sees Turkey as an important partner in economic and security policy.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.