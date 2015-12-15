Turkey's relations with EU have progressed 'a great deal' - Turkish PM

SOFIA (Reuters) - Relations between Turkey and the European Union have progressed “a great deal” since a recent summit between Ankara and Brussels, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday.

“Following the last EU-Turkey summit, relations with the EU have accelerated a great deal. A new chapter has been opened after nearly four years,” Davutoglu told reporters in Sofia at a joint news conference with his Bulgarian counterpart.

The EU on Monday revived Turkey’s membership bid, opening negotiations on a new “chapter”, or rules, as part of a bigger deal to help Europe solve its migration crisis.

