Turkey's relations with EU have progressed 'a great deal' - Turkish PM
December 15, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's relations with EU have progressed 'a great deal' - Turkish PM

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and his Bulgarian counterpart Boiko Borisov attend a news conference in Sofia, Bulgaria December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Relations between Turkey and the European Union have progressed “a great deal” since a recent summit between Ankara and Brussels, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday.

“Following the last EU-Turkey summit, relations with the EU have accelerated a great deal. A new chapter has been opened after nearly four years,” Davutoglu told reporters in Sofia at a joint news conference with his Bulgarian counterpart.

The EU on Monday revived Turkey’s membership bid, opening negotiations on a new “chapter”, or rules, as part of a bigger deal to help Europe solve its migration crisis.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia and Humeyra Pamuk in Istanbul, Writing by David Dolan

